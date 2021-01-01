Employment

We are hiring!

Experienced migration lawyer

RAILS is seeking experienced migration lawyers to join our team in responding to the recent crisis in Afghanistan.

The successful candidates should have at least 2 years PAE in migration law and be able to work confidently with refugee family reunion (family and humanitarian stream) and/or offshore humanitarian applications.

The candidates will be supported by an experienced supervisor and a dynamic, committed and growing team of lawyers and paralegals working specifically on the Afghan response. RAILS offers flexible and supportive working conditions and generous salary packaging.

Application close at 5pm on Sunday 6th February 2022. Previous applicants need not re-apply.

See Recruitment Package by clicking on this link.

